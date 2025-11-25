Surat-based dairy's owner held for selling adulterated paneer

Surat, Nov 25 (PTI) Police have arrested one of the owners of Surbhi Dairy in Surat city after the paneer sold by the local establishment was found to be adulterated, officials said on Tuesday.

Police on Monday registered a case in first-of-its-kind action against a dairy owner in the Gujarat city for selling substandard quality paneer, a popular milk product, they said.

Surbhi Dairy's paneer samples have failed quality testing, the officials said.

Raids were conducted at Surbhi Dairy's godown in Surat's Khatodra area on November 10 during which the police's Special Operation Group (SOG) seized 954 kg of paneer. Their samples were taken to assess quality and identify the source of supply chain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajdeepsinh Nakum told reporters.

Laboratory results received on Monday confirmed the seized paneer was adulterated, prompting the registration of a case against Sailesh Patel, one of the main owners of Surbhi Dairy, the DCP said, adding he has been arrested.

The FIR against him and other co-owners was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to trust violations and adulteration, the police officer informed.

According to the officials, the seized paneer contained no milk and was instead made using palm oil and other substances harmful to human health.

"During the ongoing wedding season, SOG teams will carry out similar raids at different venues and collect paneer samples. Strict action will be taken if adulteration is detected," warned Nakum.

Surbhi Dairy representatives were not available for comment on the paneer adulteration issue.