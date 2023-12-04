Surat chemical plant explosion: NHRC issues notice to Gujarat govt

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Gujarat government seeking a detailed report on the death of seven workers in a blast at a chemical manufacturing factory in Surat.

The commission said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that seven workers died and 24 were injured in the incident on November 29.

It has been observed that the reported explosion in a tank filled with inflammable chemicals, prima facie, indicates possible negligence on the part of the factory management, which requires an investigation as the incident has resulted in human rights violations of the victim workers, the NHRC said.

It has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Gujarat, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The report should also include the status of the FIR registered by police, medical treatment of the victims and compensation, if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased persons and the injured, the NHRC said.

The commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent persons responsible for the tragedy. PTI SLB SLB ANB ANB