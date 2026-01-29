Surat civic body collects 58,000 tonnes of construction waste in 2024-25; eyes 100 pc recycling

Surat, Jan 29 (PTI) The civic body in Gujarat's Surat collected over 58,000 metric tonnes of solid construction and demolition waste in 2024-25, and has now set the target of achieving 100 per cent recycling of the rubble generated in the city, officials said on Thursday.

The city collected 65,746 metric tonnes of this kind of waste in 2018-19; 37,457 in 2019-20; 10,614 in 2020-21; 23,315 in 2021-22; 41,451 in 2022–23; 49,381 in 2023-24 and 58,106 metric tonnes in 2024-25, which was processed at a plant in Surat's Kosad town, an official press release said.

A structured system is being implemented to ensure that the construction waste is diverted directly to planned sites or designated plants, where it will be recycled and reused. The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has established a construction and demolition waste recycling plant to scientifically collect, process and reuse the construction waste generated across the city.

A dedicated recycling plant at Kosad converts the construction and demolition waste into useful products and recycles around 80 metric tonnes of waste daily. Instead of being sent to dumping sites, the waste is collected and recycled, it said.

Materials such as bricks, concrete and iron pieces are scientifically processed to make them reusable, producing high-quality outputs including crushed aggregates, recycled sand, paver blocks and concrete bricks.

As per the release, the recycling process helps reduce CO₂ emissions by over 500 tonnes every year, equivalent to saving 2,50,000 kg of coal, and has reduced dependence on natural resources such as stone and sand, the release added.

To strengthen the circular economy, the SMC issued Clean Construction Guidelines under which citizens can register for construction waste collection from their homes via e-governance. It is mandatory for government tenders to use up to 20 per cent of recycled material produced at the city's recycling plant.

Mandatory use of tarps, shades, sprinklers for dust control and green nets at construction sites is making Surat cleaner, safer and more livable.

Surat maintained its reputation as one of India's cleanest cities by securing the highest score nationwide in Swachh Survey 2024 and consistently leading in the Super Swachh League with sustained efforts towards zero waste management. PTI KVM NP