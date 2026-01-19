Surat cops seize 6.5 ml cobra venom worth Rs 5.85 cr; arrest seven persons

Surat, Jan 19 (PTI) In what is being described as the first such major seizure in Gujarat, police in Surat seized cobra venom worth Rs 5.85 crore and arrested seven persons, an official said on Monday.

Cobra venom is an used for preparing intoxicating substances consumed at rave parties as well as life-saving medicines, a police release said.

A preliminary probe has revealed the arrested persons acquired 6.5 ml of cobra venom worth Rs 5.85 crore from one Ghanshyam Soni to sell on commission, said Surat police's Special Operation Group (SOG) Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajdeepsinh Nakum said.

This is the first time cobra venom worth such a big amount has been recovered, he added.

Recently, SOG received a tip off that a gang is planning to sell cobra venom to an interested person, after which it launched surveillance and zeroed-in on some suspects, the police release said.

"Since the accused were extra cautious, police laid a trap by offering Rs 8 crore for the venom through a person who acted as a potential buyer. Lured by the offer, the gang agreed to meet the customer at a shop in the Sarthana area and were subsequently apprehended by our personnel. We have sent the seized venom for forensic analysis to confirm the exact content," the DCP said.

Four of the accused are residents of Vadodara, while three are from Surat. They are either doing private jobs or own small businesses, Nakum added.

"The four from Vadodara came in contact with Soni, who is absconding, and agreed to sell the venom on a fixed commission. They then contacted three Surat residents to find a suitable customer. The exact source of the venom will be known once Soni is apprehended," he said.