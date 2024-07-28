Surat deputy mayor takes piggyback ride during visit to flood-hit area

Surat, Jul 28 (PTI) Photos showing the deputy mayor of Surat, Narendra Patil, being carried on the back of a fire official during his recent visit to a flood-affected area in the city have surfaced on social media.

The fire official on Sunday played down the incident saying he helped Patil because the BJP leader had pain in his legs. The official said he carried Patil on his back for just 2-3 feet.

Patil could not be reached despite attempts.

The deputy mayor recently visited flood-hit areas in Surat, which was battered by heavy rains, and was trying to ensure that the body of a man trapped in the flooded basement of a building was brought out and handed over to his family, sub-fire officer Sunil Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary told the media that he lifted Patil because the deputy mayor had discomfort in his legs after he remained standing there for long.

“A man drowned four days ago, but his body was trapped in 35-foot-deep water in the basement. Fire officials worked for four days but could not find the body. Divers and other fire officials were engaged in the rescue operation, and we were using a boat and rope to pull the body out after it was found caught in an iron rod,” Chaudhary said.

The deputy mayor was standing at the scene for several hours, Chaudhary said.

“He had pain in his legs, and the area was muddy. So he used my shoulder to cross it. Surat fire officials do not hesitate when it comes to helping citizens. It is not a big issue,” he added.

In the viral photos, the deputy mayor, wearing a white shirt, trousers and shoes, can be seen taking a piggyback ride on the back of Chaudhary while crossing a small muddy patch. PTI COR KA NR