Surat: Four labourers die of suffocation inside septic tank

Surat, Nov 14 (PTI) Four labourers died of asphyxiation after entering a septic tank at a dyeing unit in Surat's Palsana locality on Tuesday evening, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place at a factory on Palsana-Katodara road on Tuesday evening.

Two labourers fell unconscious while cleaning the septic tank, and two others who tried to rescue them too fainted, said an official of Pansala police station.

All four were taken out of the tank and rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the police official said.

The deceased hailed from Bihar and their identities were being ascertained, he added. PTI COR KA KRK