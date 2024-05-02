Surat, Indore show BJP-led NDA on course for '400 paar': Rajnath

Saran, May 2 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday claimed that the developments in Surat and Indore were an indication that the BJP-led NDA was on course for achieving its target of 400 plus seats in the Lok Sabha.

The former BJP president made remarks at a rally in Saran Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, held shortly after sitting MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a former Union minister, filed his nomination papers.

"Surat has marked the beginning of BJP's victory (vijay ka shri ganesh)," said Singh, referring to party candidate Mukesh Dalal getting elected unopposed after most others in the fray withdrew from contest and nomination papers of the rest got rejected during scrutiny.

"In Indore, the Congress candidate came out in support of BJP," said Singh where the sitting MP Shankar Lalwani got a walkover with the opposition party's nominee Akshay Bam withdrawing his nomination papers and switching sides.

He added, "I have had the opportunity to address public meetings across the country during the ongoing elections. I see a massive outpouring of public support and can confidently say that we are on course for achieving the target of 400-plus (400 paar) that we had set for ourselves." Singh showered encomiums on PM Narendra Modi "for making neighbouring countries realise" that India is no more a weak nation, which has resulted in a massive decline in terror attacks.

"We do not see terror attacks every now and then as was the case during the previous Congress-led UPA government. It has become well known that we can hit back, even across the border if the need be," he said.

"Under Modi, the nation's prestige has risen globally. India is treated with the respect that was never seen before. When Modi telephoned presidents of Russia and Ukraine seeking the safe return of Indian students, they halted the war for a few hours," he claimed.

Without naming technocrat Sam Pitroda, Singh said "a Congress leader who lives abroad" has advocated for inheritance tax which would lead to more than half of a person’s wealth being snatched away upon death.

"Such a move could lead to an atmosphere that would hit investments," he said.

He also said, "Rajiv Gandhi showed his helplessness over corruption by saying of every rupee spent by the government only 15 paise reached the people. During Manmohan Singh's tenure, even Union ministers had to go to jail on corruption charges. But whenever the BJP has been in power, be it during the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Modi, no minister has been charged with corruption." Calling Rudy a person who cares for his constituency and is respected among intellectuals across the country, Singh said, "He is also an accomplished pilot and he will definitely send his opponents flying (virodhiyon ko hawa mein uda denge)." Rudy's bid to retain his seat for a third consecutive term has been challenged by Rohini Acharya, the daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad. PTI NAC SOM