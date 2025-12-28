Surat man dies by suicide after father scolds him for spending too much time outdoors

Surat, Dec 28 (PTI) A 23-year-old man jumped to his death from his fourth-floor home in Surat after being scolded by his father, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday night at Hamd Park residential society in the Rampura area of the city.

According to police, victim Mohammed Danish Motiani assisted his father in diamond polishing and also worked occasionally as an autorickshaw driver.

Motiani had an argument with his father, who had scolded him for spending too much time outdoors, officials said.

He then jumped off the fourth floor and sustained severe head injuries. Motiani was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Inspector R M Thakor from Lalgate police station said that a case of accidental death has been registered and an investigation is underway.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the young man falling and crashing into a parked light commercial vehicle. PTI KVM NR