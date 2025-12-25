Surat woman critical after jumping off 14-storey building with 5-year-old son; minor dies

Surat, Dec 25 (PTI) A woman jumped from the top floor of a 14-storey residential building in Surat city of Gujarat on Thursday along with her five-year-old son in an alleged attempt to commit suicide, in which the minor was killed, police said.

The woman suffered grievous injuries and was hospitalised after the incident, which took place in Suman Awas Apartment near Bhatar Char Rasta in Khatodara area around 10 am, they said.

"As per the preliminary findings, the woman, whose identity is yet to be established, was carrying her minor son when she jumped from the 14th floor of the building," police inspector B R Rabari told reporters.

The child was declared dead at the spot, while the woman was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for critical injuries, the official said.

The incident appears to be a case of attempted suicide, but the exact circumstances and motive are being probed, he said. PTI KVM NP