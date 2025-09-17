Surat woman held for burning tricolour

Surat, Sep 17 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman, who possibly has mental health issues, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly burning the national flag in Gujarat’s Surat, police said.

The incident occurred in the city’s Amroli area on September 15. Soon, a purported video of it went viral on social media.

Citing the preliminary probe, the official said that the accused, identified as Soni Thathera, “does not have a sense of what is good and what is not”.

In the video, she can be seen waving a small tricolour near her house in a narrow lane. Suddenly, she turns around and puts the national flag into a fire on the ground, even as the person recording it urges her not to do so.

“Thathera is a native of Uttar Pradesh and lives with her husband, who is a factory worker,” said inspector JB Vanar of Amroli police station.

She has been arrested under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

“She appears to be somewhat mentally unstable and does not understand whether something is good or bad,” said the official. PTI COR PJT NR