Surat woman jumps in front of moving train with 2 kids; she and son die, daughter survives

Surat, Aug 12 (PTI) A woman jumped in front of a moving train along with her minor son and daughter in Surat city of Gujarat on Tuesday, leading to death of two of them, including the mother, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The incident took place at Surat station in the afternoon when the woman, Jayshree Prajapati (29), jumped in front of the moving train train along with her three-year-old son Naksh and daughter Vedanshi (5), Deputy Superintendent of Police (GRP) DH Gor said.

"She reached platform number 2 of the railway station with her children and suddenly jumped in front of a moving train. While Prajapati and her son died on the spot, the girl was seriously injured. She is currently receiving treatment at a hospital," Gor informed.

The two bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and police have launched a probe to find out what led the woman to take the such extreme step, according to the officer.

Prajapati used to live with her husband and mother-in-law in the Dabholi area of Surat, Gor added.