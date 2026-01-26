Surat woman kills husband over repeated physical and sexual abuse; arrested

Surat, Jan 26 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband after enduring prolonged physical and sexual abuse in Surat city of Gujarat, police said on Monday.

The woman, arrested on Sunday (January 25), killed her husband by first mixing rat poison in turmeric milk and later strangling him on January 5 at their residence in the Limbayat area, said police inspector NK Kamaliya, adding the couple originally hailed from Bihar.

According to police, the woman confessed during interrogation that she committed the crime after being subjected to repeated physical and sexual torture by her husband.

She alleged that the victim used to consume sex enhancement pills and assault her, causing serious physical harm and even bleeding, said the inspector.

The deceased worked as a labourer in Mumbai and used to visit his home in Surat once every month.

"On the night of January 1, the woman served turmeric milk to her husband after secretly mixing rat poison in it. When he did not die, she overpowered him on January 5 and strangled him," said Kamaliya.

The man was rushed to a hospital in Surat, where he died after brief treatment, he added.

Initially, the accused claimed her husband died due to an illness. However, suspicion arose after a dispute broke out between the deceased's brother and the accused regarding his last rites, according to the police officer.

The brother wanted to take the body to his native place in East Champaran district of Bihar for burial, while the wife insisted that the last rites be performed in Surat itself, said Kamaliya.

Police said the heated argument and the woman's conduct raised doubts in the mind of the deceased's brother, who subsequently approached cops and sought an investigation into the death.

Following the complaint, a forensic post-mortem of the body was conducted, and the report revealed poisoning and strangulation, indicated by signs of compression on the neck and chest, stated the inspector.

"Based on those findings, we arrested the woman on Sunday on the charges of murder. During interrogation, the accused claimed that she was tired of the prolonged physical and sexual abuse inflicted by her husband," he added. PTI COR PJT RSY