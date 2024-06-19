Suresh Gopi discusses use of space tech-based inputs for analysing flood risk associated with dams

Bengaluru, Jun 19 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi has held discussions with ISRO regarding the use of space technology-based inputs for analysing the flood risk associated with the Mullaperiyar and Idukki dams in Kerala.

The MP from Kerala, who is also the Minister of State for Tourism, on Tuesday met ISRO Chairman Somanath S at Antariksh Bhawan here, the space agency said.

In light of increasing incidents of extreme weather events across the country, the Minister expressed the view that there is an urgent need to evaluate the worst-case flood scenario linked to these dams, it said.

According to ISRO, Somanath assured ISRO’s support in making space-based inputs, such as high-resolution terrain data, available to researchers engaged in flood modeling to assess probable inundation and identify potential rehabilitation areas.

He also suggested developing a prototype solution integrating flood risk with rescue and rehabilitation planning, along with satellite communication capabilities, it said, adding, capacity building on the role of space-based support for disaster management was also suggested.

Gopi stressed the need to study the extent and nature of siltation in the dams and evaluate the possible utilisation of the sludge to support local industries. PTI KSU RS RS