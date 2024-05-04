Suresh Gopi hopeful of BJP improving prospects in Kerala

Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI) Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi on Saturday expressed confidence that BJP would improve its performance in Kerala this time.

Advertisment

Suresh Gopi is in Telangana to campaign in support of BJP candidates, including state BJP president G Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad), Eatala Rajender (Malkajgiri) and K Madhavi Latha (Hyderabad).

"Kerala, I think prospects of BJP has to loom large and it is happening this time," he said.

Suresh Gopi, a renowned actor in Kerala, is well known in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. PTI SJR SJR SDP