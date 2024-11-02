Suresh Gopi will not be invited to School Olympics, says Kerala Minister Sivankutty

Kochi, Nov 2 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday said Union Minister Suresh Gopi will not be invited to the upcoming School Olympics, an ambitious state government initiative, "out of fear" that he may use objectionable remarks in front of children.

Gopi recently courted controversy by allegedly making some objectionable remarks while urging the state government to hand over the investigation of Thrissur Pooram related controversies to the CBI.

As the issue triggered a row, the Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism later clarified that he was not intending to use any abusive remarks and he only repeated some film dialogues.

Referring to the issue, Sivankutty told reporters here that the General Education Department has no plans to invite Gopi to the State School Sports Meet, which would be held on the model of the Olympics this year for the first time in the country.

Ernakulam would host the event from November 4 to 11, he said.

"We cannot accept if he comes here (to the school Olympics) and says something (objectionable) in front of children. So, Suresh Gopi won't be invited," the state minister said.

He further said the union minister would be invited only if he withdraws his recent "objectionable remarks insulting people of the state".

"He was not invited to the programme because of fear... He will say anything," Sivankutty said, adding that the invitations for the event have already been printed.

Taking a dig at Gopi, the senior CPI(M) leader also said that Kerala had witnessed several incidents after its formation but it had not heard any remarks like the one made by Suresh Gopi. "So, those remarks will get imprinted in the history of the state," Sivankutty said.

The General Education Minister also criticised Gopi for not announcing any assistance to the School Olympics, a first of its kind initiative in the country. PTI LGK ADB KH