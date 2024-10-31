Suresh Gopi's demand for CBI probe into Pooram disruption fit for movies: Riyas

Kochi, Oct 31 (PTI) Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Thursday brushed aside Union Minister Suresh Gopi's challenge for a CBI probe into the alleged disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival, saying that such statements were "fitting for movies only".

Advertisment

Riyas further said that everyone knows how the CBI and other central investigative agencies were used for specific agendas.

"We know how the CBI and other agencies are used for specific agendas. The Supreme Court has referred to the CBI as a 'caged parrot'," he told reporters in Kochi.

He also alleged that the Congress also played a key role in the BJP's victory in Thrissur, as its votes went to the saffron party's candidate.

Advertisment

"The win of Suresh Gopi isn't solely due to the BJP. The Congress is also to blame. The results of the 'DNA test' on his victory from Thrissur have yet to be revealed.

"The KPCC has formed a sub-committee to investigate this matter. Has the report been released? AICC general secretary K C Venugopal mentioned that action was being taken. What steps have been taken so far?" Riyas asked.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi had demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged disruption of the Thrissur Pooram in April this year.

Advertisment

He had issued the challenge while addressing the convention for the BJP's Chelakkara bypoll candidate K Balakrishnan.

He reiterated the demand on Thursday.

The Thrissur Pooram disruption row has triggered a political debate in the state after Chief Minister Vijayan stated that the Pooram and the other rituals were not disrupted.

Advertisment

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan also echoed the same view.

The opposition Congress-led UDF, on the other hand, disagreed with the Chief Minister's remarks. PTI ARM HMP ROH