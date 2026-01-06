Suresh Kalmadi, former Union minister and sports administrator, passes away

Pune, Jan 6 (PTI) Congress veteran and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi, known for a multifaceted career that intertwined politics and sports administration, passed away in Pune early Tuesday following a prolonged illness at the age of 81, family sources said.

Kalmad breathed his last at around 3.30 am.

One of India's most towering sports administrators in varied roles for over two decades, his command of Indian sports yielded both success and scandal.

He had served as Union Minister of State for Railways and was a former president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Born in Madras in 1944, Kalmadi studied at Fergusson College in Pune, the city he went on to represent in the Parliament.

An alumnus of NDA and an IAF pilot who participated in the 1971 India-Bangladesh war, Kalmadi entered Parliament in 1982 and went on to serve four terms in the Rajya Sabha and three terms in the Lok Sabha from Pune.

Then came the political journey after being spotted by Sharad Pawar. He was appointed Pune Youth Congress chief and later developed close ties with Sanjay Gandhi and former Prime Minster Rajiv Gandhi.

After the Congress split in the late 1980s, Kalmadi stayed with the Indian National Congress and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1982, 1988, 1994 and 1998.

He went on to serve as Union Minister of State for Railways from 1995 to 1996 in the PV Narasimha Rao government. He was the only MoS for Railways to have presented Railway Budget. During his tenure, the Pune Railway Division was established and several long-distance trains were introduced from the city.

In 1997, the Congress did not give him the ticket for Pune Lok Sabha, prompting him to form Pune Vilas Aghadi.

Even the BJP supported him against Congress candidate Vithal Tupe, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had come to campaign for Kalmadi and held a public meeting on the Fergusson College ground. Kalmadi, however, faced defeat in that election.

Kalmadi's tenure as Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief lasted from 1996 to 2011, the year allegations of corruption in the conduct of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) were levelled against him, culminating in his arrest.

However, in April this year, the Enforcement Directorate filed a closure report in the case, giving him a clean chit.

Under his leadership, major sporting events, including the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi and the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games in Pune, were organised, besides the National Games in several states.

He played a key role in Pune's transformation into a major IT, industrial and sports hub.

His initiatives included the Balewadi sports complex, the Pune Festival, the Pune International Marathon, the Pune International Film Festival and securing approval for the Pune Metro project. He also facilitated central funds of around Rs 2,500 crore for the city's development.

Kalmadi is survived by his wife, son and daughter-in-law, two married daughters and a son-in-law, as well as grandchildren.

Leaders across all party lines, including Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, BJP minister Chandrakant Patil, and local MP Muralidhar Mohol, made a beeline to pay tribute at Kalmadi's residence on Karve Road near Erandwane.

Kalmadi was cremated at Vaikunth crematorium in Navi Peth in the afternoon.

Tributes poured in from various quarters.

Veteran politician and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar stated that the country has lost an experienced leader who was shaped by struggle and carried a long legacy of public life.

A senior leader who remained active in public life for decades and left his distinct imprint on the country's social, political and administrative spheres, Kalmadi will be remembered with deep respect, he added.

"Through initiatives such as the Pune Festival and the Pune International Marathon, he played a significant role in giving Pune not only national but also international recognition," Sharad Pawar stated on X.

Differences of opinion, conflicts and criticism are inevitable in politics; yet, even in such circumstances, he never compromised on democratic values, the NCP (SP) leader said.

"Throughout his career, he consistently upheld the belief that politics is not merely a means to power but a responsibility towards the people. Despite facing many ups and downs in public life, he never gave up determination, perseverance and self-confidence," he noted.

In his condolence message, Ajit Pawar said Kalmadi played a crucial role in the development of Pune, and his demise has created a void in the city's political, social and cultural spheres.

Kalmadi began his career as a pilot in the Indian Air Force before going on to leave a deep imprint on Pune's political, cultural, sports and social landscape, the NCP leader noted in a post on X.

"His contribution to the city's development will always be remembered. Pune has lost an experienced leader," the deputy CM added. PTI SPK VT GK NSK