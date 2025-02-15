Suresh Routray visits Congress office after OPCC lifts expulsion order

Bhubaneswar, Feb 15 (PTI) A day after Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) revoked his expulsion order, veteran politician and six-time MLA, Suresh Kumar Routray on Saturday visited the state party headquarters here.

Routray, who broke into tears on his return to Congress headquarters here, said: "I was in acute pain for the last nine months after being expelled from the Congress. I have been in Congress for last five decades. Congress is a temple and Nehru family is God for me. I am happy to return home." Routray was expelled from the party during the 2024 general elections on charge of anti-party activities. His younger son Manmoth Routray had contested as a BJD candidate and the father was accused of campaigning for his son and against the Congress candidate in the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat.

Some people conspired against me and succeeded in removing me from the party. "Now I will be actively work for the party," Routray said. He was expelled from the party for six years.

"For the last 50 years, I have been working for Congress. I am still in Congress and will remain forever in the party," he said.

Accompanied by his elder son Siddharth and wearing a garland, Routray entered the Congress Bhavan after breaking a coconut. He thanked OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das for his graceful approach towards him and others. PTI AAM AAM RG