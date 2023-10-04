Surge in grievances to 20 lakh in 2023 shows people's trust in their redressal: Jitendra Singh

Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the increase in the number of public grievances from two lakh a year in 2014 to 20 lakh in 2023 shows the people's trust in grievance redressal.

Advertisment

While inaugurating the two-day Regional Conference on Good Governance here, Singh also said the average disposal time of public grievances has reduced to 19 days in January 2023. He said the Modi government has taken several strides to adopt new age technologies for better delivery of good governance and services to citizens and many of these practices deserve to be shared widely so that others too can emulate the same.

"Some of these best practices, like Aspirational Districts, Gatishakti and Covid vaccine have turned into role models and are being cited by other countries as well," said the minister of state for personnel.

He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat is on the threshold of emerging as "Viksit" Bharat and the groundwork to achieve this target has been effectively accomplished in the course of the last nine years.

Advertisment

“The 'maximum governance – minimum government’ policy has been translated into reality by digital empowerment of citizens. A confident India is manifest in the strides in science & technology, infrastructure, digital empowerment of citizens," the minister said.

Stating that Prime Minister Modi has stressed that grievance redressal is the most important aspect in a democracy, Singh said when "we introduced CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) in 2014, we just had about 2 lakh grievances being filed across the country every year, today we have about 20 lakh, 10 times more".

As a result of reforms undertaken by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), average disposal time of grievances by the central ministries/departments has improved from 32 days in 2021 to 27 days in 2022 and now 19 days in January 2023, he said.

Advertisment

"This reflects the increased trust of people in grievance redressal,” Singh said.

Pointing out that the prime minister has turned the 'swachhata' campaign into a "Jan Aandolan" (people’s movement), he urged all citizens to voluntarily participate in "Shramdaan".

Following the success of the last two special campaigns, the government of India is observing the special campaign 3.0 from October 2, 2023 to October 31, 2023 with focus on swachhata and reducing pendency in government offices with a saturation approach, Singh said “Over one lakh central government offices participated in the special campaign 2.0, and 89.95 lakh sq ft space was cleared from scrap & outlived records while Rs 371 crore was earned through disposal of scrap. Besides, about 4.55 lakh public grievances were disposed of and about 37.35 lakh files were weeded out during the campaign last year,” the minister said.

He said more than 2.16 lakh sites have been identified for special swachhata campaign 3.0, besides 29.9 lakh physical files and 2.27 lakh e-files have also been identified for review. PTI AKV AKV KVK KVK