Surge in pilgrim footfall shows Ayodhya emerged as global centre of faith: Adityanath

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that Ayodhya has emerged as a major global centre of faith and tourism following the construction of the Ram temple, with more than six crore devotees visiting the holy city last year alone.
Adityanath also said that “anti-social elements” still try to exploit caste and faith differences to weaken India’s unity, and called for the "treatment of such ailments" before they become "cancerous".
Speaking at the Smriti Mahotsav Mela 2025 in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Adityanath said the transformation of Ayodhya symbolises a “new India” that takes pride in its spiritual heritage while achieving rapid development.
“Just a few years ago, many people believed the Ram temple would remain only a dream. But today, the grand temple stands completed, with Ayodhya regaining its ancient splendour,” Adityanath said.
Citing official figures, the chief minister said, "More than six crore devotees visited Ayodhya Dham last year. Earlier, the city used to receive only a few lakh visitors annually. This year, the number will rise even further, especially after the grand events held during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.” He noted that during the first two months of this year, from January to late February, nearly 10 lakh devotees visited Ayodhya every day.
“This surge in footfall shows the growing faith of people across India and the world. It is also proof that when society unites for a noble cause, the impossible becomes possible,” Adityanath said.
Reflecting on the decades-long movement for the Ram temple, the chief minister recalled the perseverance of devotees who kept the struggle alive for more than 500 years.
“When Ram devotees raised their voice for the temple, many dismissed it as an impossible dream. But those devotees never wavered. Their determination and faith have brought us to this historic moment,” he said.
Adityanath also said that Ayodhya’s development is now setting a model for spiritual tourism in India.
“The city is witnessing a renaissance. New infrastructure, roads, ghats, and facilities are being built to accommodate millions of pilgrims. Ayodhya is not only a symbol of devotion but also of disciplined, inclusive progress,” he said.
Warning against attempts to divide society, the chief minister, in a veiled reference to the opposition, alleged that “anti-social elements” still try to exploit caste and faith differences to weaken India's unity.
“Such forces cannot shake the foundations of a society that draws strength from its saints, its traditions, and its unbroken faith,” he said.
Just as physical ailments must be treated before they turn serious, social divisions must be addressed early through introspection and reform, Adityanath added.
“Our society, with its vast history, carries both good and bad traits. We must continue the process of self-correction through the guidance of our saints and the values of our civilisation,” he said.
The chief minister also said the massive pilgrim turnout in Ayodhya reflects the awakening of national consciousness.
“Whoever visits these sacred places with devotion walks on the right path. Such faith cannot be purchased or diverted by any external force. It keeps society united and the nation strong,” he said.
