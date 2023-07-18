Surge in snake sightings as floodwaters recede, Delhi govt sets up rapid response team

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) With a surge in snake sightings across Delhi as floodwaters recede, the city government on Tuesday decided to establish a rapid response team to effectively handle the situation.

Advertisment

According to an official, this is the first time such a team has been assembled, reflecting the severity of the recent flooding as the swollen Yamuna River reached farther into the city than it has in over four decades.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the rapid response team will be operational in all flood-affected districts of Delhi, ensuring comprehensive coverage in addressing the snake-related concerns.

To provide immediate assistance and streamline the reporting of snake incidents, the forest department has introduced a dedicated helpline number, 1800118600.

Advertisment

Over the past few days, there have been multiple reports of snakes emerging from houses, posing a risk to residents. Concerns have been raised about snake encounters near flood relief camps, a statement said.

An official informed PTI that more than 25 snakes have already been safely rescued from areas surrounding the Old Railway Bridge and released in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.

Delhi's chief wildlife warden Suneesh Buxy said snakes and other reptiles seek dry areas when their natural habitats are infiltrated by flood or rainwater. While most of the encountered snakes have been non-venomous species, some cobras and kraits have also been found.

The forest department is receiving help from the non-governmental organisation Wildlife SOS in their efforts, Buxy said.

Rai stressed the significance of remaining calm and cautioned the public against causing harm to the snakes. PTI GVS IJT IJT