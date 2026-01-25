Surgeon G V Rao, actors Rajendra Prasad, Murali Mohan, among Padma recipients from Telangana, Andhra

Hyderabad/Amaravati, Jan 25 (PTI) As many as seven people, including renowned surgeon Dr G V Rao and scientist Kumarasamy Thangaraj from Telangana, and four from Andhra Pradesh, including actors Murali Mohan and Rajendra Prasad, were conferred the Padma Shri on Sunday.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the awardees in a press release. He also lauded noted cancer specialist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu (USA) for being awarded the Padma Bhushan.

From Telangana, Chandramouli Gaddamanugu and Krishnamurty Balasubramanian (Science and Engineering), Deepika Reddy (Art), Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy (Medicine), and Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous) were named for the Padma Shri.

From Andhra Pradesh, Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous) and Vempaty Kutumba Sastry (Literature and Education) were conferred the Padma Shri.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer also congratulated Rajendra Prasad, Murali Mohan, Vempaty Kutumba Sastry, and the family members of Garimella Balakrishna Prasad for their selection.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also extended heartfelt congratulations to all Padma awardees, lauding their dedication and excellence.

"The awardees have served the nation with distinction and made outstanding contributions to its progress through sustained commitment and hard work. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Padma awardees," Naidu wrote on 'X'.

Geneticist Kumarasamy Thangaraj, a CSIR Bhatnagar Fellow at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, said he was honoured to receive the award.

"It’s a great feeling, and I am truly happy to receive this recognition from the Government of India. I am thankful to the government for acknowledging my work," Thangaraj told PTI.

He added that the recognition motivates him to work even harder for the country. Thangaraj has made significant contributions to population and medical genomics, helping understand the origin, affinities, and disease perspectives of Indian populations.

"The research I have conducted over the last 30 years has produced findings, including genetic research that established that the tribal populations of the Andaman Islands are among the first modern humans who migrated out of Africa around 65,000 years ago," he said.

Dr G V Rao, on receiving the award, said: "This is a moment of profound gratitude. It is beyond an individual achievement and belongs to the collective spirit of teamwork, commitment, and shared purpose that defines everything we do at AIG Hospitals." He thanked the Government of India and the Telangana government for recognising a spectrum of work that goes beyond the operating room, encompassing institution building, academic training, research, and service to the community.

Movie Artists Association (MAA) president Vishnu Manchu congratulated Rajendra Prasad and Murali Mohan.

In a post on 'X', he said: “This honour is a celebration of decades of excellence, integrity, and immense contribution to Indian, especially Telugu, cinema. A proud moment for our industry. Har Har Mahadev." PTI GDK VVK MS VVK SSK