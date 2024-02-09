Surgeon of govt-run hospital in MP suspended for seeking money from patient

Guna (MP), Feb 9 (PTI) A surgeon posted in a government hospital in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh was suspended for allegedly demanding money from a patient for treatment, an official said on Friday.

The divisional commissioner took action against the surgeon, identified as Dr Rahul Shrivastava, on Thursday based on a report filed by the district collector.

"A complaint was submitted by the patient to collector Guna Amanbir Singh recently, following which the latter directed the tehsildar to probe the allegation," the official said.

In his investigation, the tehsildar prima facie found that the doctor, posted at the Guna District Hospital, had sought money from the patient. Based on his findings, the collector sent his report to the divisional commissioner, who then suspended the doctor, he added.

During the suspension, the doctor will remain attached to the collector office, the official added. PTI COR MAS NP