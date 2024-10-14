Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai takes charge as DGMS (Navy)

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai assumed charge on Monday as the Director General Medical Services (Navy).

An alumna of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune, Sahai earlier was the first woman officer to be elected as the Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps, a Navy spokesperson said in a statement.

"Prior to assuming charge as the DGMS (Navy), she was the first woman commandant of AMC Centre and College...," it said.

The Flag Officer was commissioned in the Army Medical Corps on December 30, 1986, according to the statement.

It said Sahai has specialised in pathology and super-specialised in oncopathology from the AIIMS, Delhi.

"The officer has been a professor and head of department, lab sciences at AHRR (Army Hospital Research and Referral) and BHDC (Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment). She has also been a professor at department of pathology, AFMC, Pune," the statement said.

She has a special interest in medical education and was awarded the prestigious Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER) Fellowship for advancement of medical education from Philadelphia, USA, in 2013-14, it said.

In recognition of her distinguished service, the Flag Officer has been awarded the Sena Medal in 2024 and the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2018, and has been commended by the Chief of the Army Staff twice in 2008 and 2012, and by the GOC-in-C (Western Command) in 2010, the Navy spokesperson said.