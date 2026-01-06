Surjewala attacks BJP govt, HPSC for 'insulting' Haryana youth

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Congress MP and AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Haryana government and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) of "insulting and demoralising" the youth of the state.

He also demanded the immediate resignation of HPSC chairman Alok Verma.

Surjewala alleged that the HPSC chairman had made derogatory remarks against Haryana's youth, universities and education system, calling young aspirants "failures" and questioning their ability to write and study properly.

Quoting the alleged remarks, Surjewala said the chairman claimed that Haryana's youth were not taught well, that they were not even taught how to write properly, and that the level of Haryana's universities was poor.

Launching a scathing attack on the Nayab Saini government, Surjewala said the BJP had brought a "controversial" person from outside the state and appointed him as HPSC chairman, instead of selecting someone from Haryana.

He alleged that the chairman was openly insulting Haryana's culture, education system and the capability of its youth.

He also alleged irregularities in assistant professor recruitment, claiming that question papers were copied from another state and manipulation took place openly. Surjewala further alleged that in recent recruitment in Haryana power utilities, a majority of posts were filled by candidates from outside the state.

He also cited the assistant professor (English) recruitment, claiming that out of 613 posts, only 151 candidates were declared successful. He alleged that in the same recruitment, only two candidates were selected against 60 posts in the Scheduled Caste category, five against 85 posts in BC-A, three against 36 posts in BC-B, and six against 60 posts reserved for the Economically Weaker Sections. PTI VSD MNK MNK MNK