Surjewala caught lying after making sexist remarks on Hema Malini

New Delhi: An 11-second-long video of Haryana Congress leader Randeep Surjewala making "vile, sexist" remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini went viral on Wednesday.

In the clip, Surjewala can be heard saying “Koi Hema Malini toh hai nahin jo chatne ke liye banate hain”.

“Why do people make MLAs/MPs? So that they can raise our voices, and get our views accepted. That is why they are elected. They are not Hema Malini who can be licked,” Surjewala said addressing a handful of audience in village Ferl in Kaithal in Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Surjewala was campaigning for Sushil Kumar Gupta the candidate from Kurukshetra of India Alliance.

Sharing the video on X, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said, "This is Rahul Gandhi's Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women."

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general. He asks, “MLA/MP क्यों बनाते हैं? ताकि वो हमारी आवाज़ उठा सकें, हमारी बात मनवायें, इसीलिए बनाते होंगे।… pic.twitter.com/JO0UIXSOt1 — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 3, 2024

On Thursday, Surjewala accused the BJP of sharing an edited video to spread lies and shared a 28-second-long video which appears to be a damage control exercise sensing he said something wrong.

भाजपा की IT Cell को काट-छांट, तोड़-मरोड़, फ़र्ज़ी-झूठी बातें फ़ैलाने की आदत बन गई है, ताकि वो हररोज़ मोदी सरकार की युवा विरोधी, किसान विरोधी, गरीब विरोधी नीतियों-विफलताओं व भारत के संविधान को ख़त्म करने की साज़िश से देश का ध्यान भटका सके।



पूरा वीडियो सुनिए - मैंने कहा "हम तो… pic.twitter.com/hEtJYaswzE — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 4, 2024

While the 11-second video clip is the former part, Surjewala’s 28-second video clip is the latter part of the full clip.

Even the news agency PTI shared a longer video clip with the same beginning as Surjewala.

An unedited 51-second-long video clip gives the complete picture where Surjewala could be heard making sexist comments and then getting into damage control mode.

Surjewala’s claim that BJP edited the video does not stand true and PTI appears to be toeing his line.

Malini is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and is contesting the 2024 general elections from there.