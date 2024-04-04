Advertisment
National

Surjewala caught lying after making sexist remarks on Hema Malini

An unedited 51-second-long video clip gives the complete picture where Surjewala could be heard making sexist comments and then getting into damage control mode

Shailesh Khanduri
A videograb of Randeep Singh Surjewala in which he makes sexist remarks against Hema Malini

New Delhi: An 11-second-long video of Haryana Congress leader Randeep Surjewala making "vile, sexist" remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini went viral on Wednesday.

In the clip, Surjewala can be heard saying “Koi Hema Malini toh hai nahin jo chatne ke liye banate hain”.

“Why do people make MLAs/MPs? So that they can raise our voices, and get our views accepted. That is why they are elected. They are not Hema Malini who can be licked,” Surjewala said addressing a handful of audience in village Ferl in Kaithal in Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Surjewala was campaigning for Sushil Kumar Gupta the candidate from Kurukshetra of India Alliance.

Sharing the video on X, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said, "This is Rahul Gandhi's Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women."

On Thursday, Surjewala accused the BJP of sharing an edited video to spread lies and shared a 28-second-long video which appears to be a damage control exercise sensing he said something wrong.

While the 11-second video clip is the former part, Surjewala’s 28-second video clip is the latter part of the full clip.

Even the news agency PTI shared a longer video clip with the same beginning as Surjewala.

An unedited 51-second-long video clip gives the complete picture where Surjewala could be heard making sexist comments and then getting into damage control mode.

Surjewala’s claim that BJP edited the video does not stand true and PTI appears to be toeing his line.

Malini is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and is contesting the 2024 general elections from there.

