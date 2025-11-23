Surjewala says Centre's move on Chandigarh a 'debilitating assault on federalism'

Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala Sunday joined the chorus of political leaders opposing a central government proposal on Chandigarh's administration, slamming the move to "amend" Article 240 of the Constitution as a "debilitating assault on federalism".

The proposal reveals an "unbridled desire to take absolute control of Chandigarh" and ignore the sentiments of the people of Haryana and Punjab, he said.

The move has drawn a strong reaction from political leaders in Punjab with the Congress, AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) raising strong objections to the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill.

As per a bulletin in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 was among the provisional list of 10 bills for the upcoming session beginning December 1.

The Bill proposes to bring Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, which empowers the president to make regulations for the UT and legislate directly.

The Union Home Ministry Sunday said that it has no intention to bring the proposed bill that intends to "simplify the law-making" process for the Centre in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament and asserted that the proposal doesn't aim to change traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and Punjab and Haryana.

Surjewala, a former Haryana minister, alleged that "amending" Article 240 is a new tool to attack the "identity, ethos and spirit" of Haryana and Punjab.

In a post on X on Sunday, Surjewala said, "The move by Government of India to amend Article 240 of the Constitution of India is a debilitating assault on federalism as also the rights of Haryana and Punjab over Chandigarh as a joint capital of the two states under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966." "Question is why is the Modi govt and BJP acting inimically to the states of Haryana and Punjab?" Surjewala asked, claiming it was part of a "pattern" of actions in the two states.

He alleged that the Centre has "created a clash between the two brothers i.e Haryana and Punjab, by undermining the rights of Haryana on Bhakra Dam by permitting Punjab Police to take over the dam and lock its gates." "Non release of adequate water to Haryana from Bhakra Dam during last Kharif season led to surplus water in reservoir, which later caused one of the worst floods in Punjab," the senior Congress leader said.

The sole aim appeared to be to create unwarranted hostilities between the two states and disturb the water sharing arrangement that has continued between them since the building of Bhakra dam by then PM Jawaharlal Nehru, he said.

"Sadly, the Bhagwant Mann govt became a willing tool in the game by creating confrontation for some news headlines. Hope they saw the result in the devastation of floods," he posted.

"Mutilating the structure of Panjab University" was the second such act by the Modi government in recent times, he said.

Surjewala added that amending Article 240 is a "tool to attack the identity, ethos and spirit" of the two states.

"What is unexplainable is as to what is the provocation? Answer - NONE". What is the sudden 'voice from the sky' or a 'prophecy' that dawned upon Modi govt to obliterate the contours of Punjab Reorganisation Act ? Answer - NONE"," he said.

"The only answer is the unbridled desire to take absolute control of Chandigarh, ignoring the sentiments or spirit of the People of Haryana and Punjab," the Congress leader said.

Surjewala said the Centre must withdraw from the "wholly ill-advised moves to undo the equilibrium" of Chandigarh.

"A piece of advice for Nayab Saini govt and BJP in Punjab. Please smell the coffee and stand up for the rights and unwavering spirit of Haryana and Punjab.

"And a note of caution to politicians, persons and parties in Punjab who are creating an oft-repeated false bogey of 'Chandigarh for Punjab' or 'Panjab University for Punjab'," Surjewala said.

"Your arguments are self defeating and go against the grain of "Punjabiyat". Haryana was also Punjab prior to 1st November, 1966. Then, how can Haryana be denied its rightful legacy? Grow Up! Remember, two brothers grow up, they separate, start their own families, divide properties amicably but the blood and spirit always remains the same," he said.

Surjewala asked them not to be blindsided by "parochial arguments and petty point-scoring". He said the two states have a shared heritage and can hold hands as brothers for a better future.

"Let Chandigarh and our shared institutions not fall prey to the Machiavellian politics of those out to divide us!" he added in his post.