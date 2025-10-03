Surjewala visits Congress president Kharge, wishes him speedy recovery

Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday visited party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here to inquire about his health.

Kharge, 83, recently underwent a pacemaker implantation procedure at M S Ramaiah Hospital in the city. He was admitted on Tuesday and underwent the surgery on Wednesday. Doctors have advised him to rest following the procedure.

"Called on Congress President Kharge ji to inquire about his health. It is indeed heartening to see and assimilate the high spirits of Kharge ji. We look forward to his continued guidance," Surjewala said in a post on 'X'. PTI AMP SSK