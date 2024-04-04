Surjewala's remarks against Hema Malini 'disgraceful insult' to half the population: Adityanath

Mathura (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) Amid the row over Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's remarks against BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the derogatory comments against "matru shakti" are a "disgraceful insult" to half the population.

Adityanath, accompanied by Hema Malini, was addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Naamankan Sabha’ here after the sitting MP filed her nomination papers from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

The chief minister also issued a warning to members of the Congress and the INDIA bloc, saying that the entire nation is prepared to teach a lesson to those who disrespect "matru shakti" (mother power).

Campaigning for the actor-politician, Adityanath said, "Hema ji is contesting from here for the third time, while other parties struggle to find suitable candidates...some Congress leaders have lost their composure. Their derogatory remarks against ‘matru shakti’ are a disgraceful insult to half the population." The chief minister was referring to controversial remarks made by Haryana Congress leader Surjewala against Hema Malini. In a video posted by BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on X, Surjewala was seen purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling BJP.

Adityanath emphasised that the INDIA bloc leaders must recognise that Mathura is the sacred land of Radhe Rani and the holy Yamuna river, according to an official statement.

"Disrespecting half the population will invite nationwide backlash. This land reveres 'matru shakti', and any attempt to demean it will face severe consequences. While democracy upholds freedom of expression, it does not justify insulting 'matru shakti'," the CM warned.

Earlier in the day, when asked about Surjewala's remarks against her, Hema Malini said only those people who have achieved something in life are targeted.

When asked why the Congress did not initiate action against its leader, she said, "I don't know. They should learn from our prime minister how to respect women. They should also respect women." The chief minister said that while personal preferences may vary, targeting art, culture, and caste is unacceptable. He warned that those involved in such actions are digging their own graves.

"Mathura is renowned for its artistry. Lord Krishna incarnated here with 16 arts. What better place to celebrate art?" he remarked.

Praising the actor, he stated, "She has devoted her life to showcasing India's culture and civilisation globally through her talent. Her performances draw crowds from across the world. If members of the Congress party have an issue with this, it raises doubts about their own standing, perhaps even in the eyes of God." The chief minister questioned why the Congress, which held power for over 60 years, failed to foster development in Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya.

He mentioned that upon the suggestion of Hema Malini, development initiatives in Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, and Baldev have been ensured through the Braj Teerth Development Council.

Adityanath also said that, following Ayodhya and Kashi, the government's attention is now directed towards the development of Mathura and Vrindavan. He expressed optimism for a positive court ruling on Mathura as well and emphasized that the pace of development in Mathura-Vrindavan will be further accelerated.

“At many places, we have to wait due to pending court cases. Nevertheless, we remain steadfast in our belief that victory will ultimately be ours. Just as we patiently endured for 500 years awaiting the resolution of Ayodhya issue, steadfast in our struggle, and ultimately achieving triumph," he remarked.

On this occasion, state ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, Rajya Sabha MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, BJP's Lok Sabha in-charge Shyam Bhadauria, and RLD district president Rajpal, among others, were present.