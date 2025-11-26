Surplus DTC staff likely to assist traffic police, DPCC in Delhi’s pollution fight

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Delhi Environment Department is considering a plan to use surplus DTC drivers and conductors to assist the traffic police and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in strengthening real-time checks on violations of pollution norms across the city.

Amid a shift to electric buses, which come with their own drivers, the department is exploring ways to redeploy thousands of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers and conductors, a senior official told PTI.

“The shift to electric buses under the city’s public transport modernisation plan has resulted in several DTC drivers and conductors becoming underutilised as private vehicle owners operating under the cluster and EV models provide their own drivers,” he said.

“This has left thousands of DTC personnel redundant. These drivers and conductors can be re-purposed as additional manpower for departments like the Traffic Police and the DPCC,” the official added.

The proposal emerged following a review meeting where it was noted that the DPCC requires enhanced field presence to tighten surveillance of pollution offences and enforce anti-pollution norms more effectively.

The note further directed the DPCC chairman to examine the feasibility of deploying surplus DTC staff with the agency.

“If found viable, the DPCC may convey the same and proceed with necessary arrangements for their deployment,” it stated.

Officials said the move, if approved, could help bridge manpower gaps and strengthen real-time monitoring efforts during the peak pollution season.

According to Transport Department data, DTC currently has 5,714 regular employees and 23,054 contractual employees in Delhi, an official said.

The senior official added that since pollution is a citywide concern, all departments are required to work together for the welfare of the public.

“If manpower is available and can be effectively utilised on the ground, the idea is worth exploring,” he said.

The government is also examining several measures to increase field presence in view of the city's worsening air quality.

Delhi continues to struggle with toxic air, with most monitoring stations reporting readings in the ‘severe’ category — levels that can affect even healthy individuals.

The city recorded an AQI of 327 at 3 pm, remaining in the ‘very poor’ range for more than 10 days now.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51–100 "satisfactory", 101–200 "moderate", 201–300 "poor", 301–400 "very poor" and 401–500 "severe".