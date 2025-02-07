Surprised at Swiss minister's high praise for Indian whiskey 'Indri': Goyal in RS

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday expressed surprise over a Swiss minister mentioning about high demand for Indian whiskey "Indri" in European markets.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour on EU trade barriers, Goyal said, "I was pleasantly surprised when I was in a meeting in Zurich when a Swiss minister told me that there is an Indian whiskey which is world famous and almost impossible to get in the shelves of Europe." "I am not a whiskey drinker and I was shocked. It is sold at a premium in the EU market," the minister told the House.

The single malt whiskey, manufactured in a small village called Indri in Haryana, received high praise from the Swiss minister who considered it "tastier than other whiskey that other countries are producing in the world," Goyal added. PTI LUX ANU ANU