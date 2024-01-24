Surprised by public response to Nyay Yatra, BJP trying to create obstacles: Pilot

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday slammed the Assam government over the filing of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, claiming the BJP is rattled by the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and concerned that it will face the challenge of a stronger Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

The Congress general secretary said this yatra will go from strength to strength and no matter how "intimidating" the government of the day may be in Assam, people will give it a "befitting reply".

Pilot accused the BJP of creating obstacles for the yatra as part of a "premeditated and well-thought-out conspiracy".

"Since the day the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam, the police administration and the ruling dispensation, including the chief minister, have purposely tried to create obstacles for the yatra. Resorting to state-sponsored violence to intimidate Rahul ji and his convoy is absolutely unbecoming of a state government," Pilot told PTI here.

Advertisment

"First you deny him permission to go to a temple, then you cancel permission for an interaction with students at a university and then you use goons and political workers to create obstacles in the yatra, this is absolutely unacceptable," he said.

Pilot said the more the state government tries to clamp down on Gandhi's yatra, the more vigour and traction it will get.

"Rahul ji is doing this yatra among the masses and getting a great reception from them. He is talking about the underprivileged, women, farmers, young people and all the issues that need to be taken up," he said.

Advertisment

Pilot said the BJP is creating obstacles for the yatra because elections are around the corner.

"The response from the people (to the yatra) is overwhelming and has obviously taken the BJP people by surprise and they fear that this might translate into a support base for the Congress and the INDIA bloc. It shows a lack of self-confidence within the BJP," he claimed.

Both the Centre and the Assam government are responsible for creating hurdles for the yatra, he said, adding a "double-engine" government is at work.

Advertisment

Pilot condemned the actions of the state government and said "it shows cowardice on its part".

"The BJP is rattled by the public support for the yatra. The concern for the BJP is that if the Congress is strengthened, the INDIA alliance is strengthened, then they will be challenged in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. That is why as (part of) a premeditated and well-thought-out conspiracy, attempts have been made to create obstacles for the yatra," he said.

Assam Police on Tuesday registered the FIR against Gandhi and several other leaders for "wanton acts of violence" in Guwahati during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Advertisment

This came after police did not allow the Gandhi-led yatra to enter Guwahati, triggering protests from Congress workers who removed barricades, resulting in a clash in which some party leaders, including state president Bhupen Borah, suffered minor injuries.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier in the day instructed Director General of Police G P Singh to register a case against Gandhi for "provoking the crowd".

Gandhi said Sarma was "scared" and asserted that his actions were only helping the yatra in getting publicity.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sarma said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the case and Gandhi "will be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections". PTI ASK DIV DIV