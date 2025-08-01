Surprised 'disciplined' Ajit Pawar did not ask Kokate to resign, says NCP (SP)

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Friday expressed surprise over a "disciplined" person like Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar not asking his NCP colleague and minister Manikrao Kokate to resign.

Crasto also sought to know what Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to say over Kokate, who lost the Agriculture portfolio after criticism that he was playing "rummy" in the legislative council. Kokate was given the Sports and Youth Affairs department.

"How shameful can it be? Manikrao Kokate continues to be a minister, now armed with a different portfolio. He insulted our farmers, and the government of Maharashtra," Crasto said in a post on X.

He said if people like Kokate continue to get leniency, then they will keep insulting and mocking brazenly.

"What is surprising is someone like Mr. Ajit Dada Pawar, who is a disciplined person, has not asked Kokate to resign but ironically has given him another portfolio. What does CM Mr. Devendra Fadnavis have to say on this issue? Or is he also endorsing Manikrao Kokate, a man who has insulted Maharashtra's farmers and government?," Crasto added.

In a late-night reshuffle on Thursday, Kokate was shifted from the agriculture ministry to the sports and youth welfare department.

Dattatrey Bharne, the current sports minister, will be the new agriculture minister, said a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD). Kokate will also be in charge of minority development and Auqaf departments, it said. PTI PR BNM