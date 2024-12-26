Surreal feeling to receive prestigious Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: JK's Ayaan Sajad

Srinagar, Dec 26 (PTI) Kashmir's 13-year-old singing prodigy Ayaan Sajad Thursday said it was a surreal feeling to receive the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 from President Droupadi Murmu. He asserted it was a huge responsibility as well.

The Bal Puraskar is the highest award given to children for extraordinary accomplishments in social service, innovation, sports, bravery, art and scholastic achievements.

Sajad, a Sufi singer from south Kashmir, was honoured for his soulful contributions to Kashmiri music.

Speaking to PTI over phone, Sajad said he felt excited and honoured when he received the news of him being awarded.

"I became very excited but honoured as well. It was a kind of an unreal feeling, but the enhanced feeling was when I actually got the award in my hands," he said.

The singing sensation, who went to Delhi to receive the award with his parents, said the recognition "feels like a very big responsibility".

"My family is really happy and obviously feel very proud," he added.

Sajad, resident of Anantnag, gained fame for his soulful rendition of the Kashmiri song 'Be Dard Dadi Chane'. The song has originally been written by Kashmiri poet Shamas Fakeer.

Having started singing quite early in life with small performances and stage shows, Sajad began his professional journey with the song which gained popularity and gave him instant fame.

"It was almost four years ago that I started singing professionally with 'Be dard' song," the class 10 student said.

He said along his journey, he was inspired by the independent artists in Kashmir.

"When I actually started singing professionally, there were a few inspirations like the artists in Kashmir who were working independently. When I met them, they inspired me, their music inspired me," the young singer said.

Sajad describes singing as his passion and said no matter what profession he chooses, "it will stay with me". However, he has not yet made up his mind on what profession he will choose.

Apart from music, the young singer is keenly interested in sports and likes to perform martial arts and play basketball.

President Murmu on Thursday presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children, recognising their exceptional courage and outstanding achievements across diverse fields, including art, culture, sports and innovation.

The president underlined the importance of nurturing and celebrating young talents.

"Providing opportunities and recognising children's talents has always been a part of our tradition. This tradition should be further strengthened to ensure that every child realises their full potential," she said.

The award celebrates extraordinary accomplishments in seven categories -- art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, sports and environment.

The honourees -- seven boys and ten girls selected from 14 states and Union Territories -- were presented with a medal, certificate and citation booklet.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated Sajad for the award.

"Congratulations to Master Ayaan Sajad on receiving Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from Hon'ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji. He is a singer par excellence.

"I wish Ayaan all the best for future endeavours. May you inspire many more youngsters across J&K UT," Sinha said in a post on X.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah also extended their heartfelt congratulations to Sajad.

"Recognizing his remarkable contributions to the field of art and culture, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah lauded Ayan's achievement as a source of immense pride for Jammu and Kashmir. They expressed their hope that his dedication and talent will continue to inspire young minds across the region and beyond," the NC said on X.

The party said the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting and encouraging the youth of JK in their pursuit of excellence in various fields.

"Warm greeting to 12-year-old Ayaan Sajad, from south Kashmir's Anantnag, who was conferred the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar today by President Droupadi Murmu for his outstanding contribution in the Art and Culture category.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Ayaan's parents as well for supporting their child's passion for singing and helping him achieve this remarkable milestone. The young boy's melodious voice is truly captivating. Wishing him great success ahead!" Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said on X. PTI SSB KSS KSS