'Surrender of moral authority': J-K Cong chief condemns govt's 'silence' on Khamenei's murder

Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Indian government's "deafening silence" on the killing of Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying it "betrays our heritage and diminishes us all".

Karra said India should stand strong in morals, follow truth and humanity, and bravely defend what is right without fear or favour.

"The Modi government's deafening silence on the brazen assassination of Khamenei and other key Iranian figures reveals a shameful surrender of moral authority. By refusing to utter even mild criticism of the US and Israel, it has abandoned India's long-standing principles and projected unprecedented weakness on the global stage," the Pradesh Congress Committee president said in a post on X.

He said the ties of India with Iran stretch back centuries and are far older than the establishment of Israel itself.

"India has historically championed peace, non-alignment, and justice in international affairs. Yet today, as the horrors in Palestine unfold before the world's eyes -- the relentless slaughter of innocent children and civilians -- the BJP government's refusal to speak out is not just cowardly; it is immorality, a crime against conscience," Karra said.

He further said, "We must stand resolute. India should rise morally upright, align with truth and humanity, and boldly defend what is just without fear or favour. Silence in the face of such atrocities betrays our heritage and diminishes us all." Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association (JKSA) also strongly condemned the assassination of Khamenei, describing the killing as "immoral, unlawful, utterly reprehensible and a grave assault on international law and global stability".

In a statement, JKSA national convenor Nasir Khuehami said the act constitutes a serious violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, amounting to a direct trampling of the aims and principles of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental norms governing international relations.

"The targeted assassinations of sovereign leaders represent a dangerous escalation that undermines the framework of global diplomacy and peace," he said.

The Association extended its deepest condolences to the people of Iran and to the wider Muslim Ummah, praying for patience, unity, strength, and resilience for all who grieve during this difficult time.

He also noted that Khamenei was regarded as a trusted friend of India, under whose tenure India and Iran maintained long-standing civilisational, cultural, and strategic ties.

"India, too, has lost a trusted friend. The historical bonds between the two nations rooted in shared heritage, economic cooperation, and regional connectivity were strengthened during his leadership," he added. PTI TAS PRK