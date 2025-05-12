Surrender or you will be eliminated: MP CM Yadav to Naxals

Balaghat, May 12 (PTI) Speaking in Naxal-affected Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said Naxalites should surrender or they will be eliminated.

"Surrender, or you will be eliminated....Those who do injustice, shed innocent blood and chant 'Lal Salaam' (red salute) do not deserve the right to live. You will not be allowed to live on this Earth," he said.

Yadav was speaking at a function at Rani Avantibai Stadium in Lanjhi tehsil where 64 police personnel were given out-of-turn promotion. These policemen were involved in an operation in which four women Naxalites were killed in Balaghat on February 19.

"You spread lies and misinformation among our innocent people. You act in a cowardly manner. The government is fully capable of dealing with such elements," the chief minister said.

Balaghat in eastern Madhya Pradesh was once among the 12 most Naxal-affected districts in the country but it no longer figures in that list, he said.

"The government is proud of the indomitable courage shown by our police personnel. Salute to the officers who serve society," Yadav added The police personnel promoted on Monday included 62 from the special anti-Naxal Hawk Force, one from district police and another from the 36th battalion of MP police force.

MP Director General of Police Kailash Makwana pinned stars on the police personnel's uniforms.

The chief minister also announced that 8,500 personnel will be recruited in the police force in the coming days. PTI COR LAL KRK