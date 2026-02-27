Surrendered Maoist leaders Devuji, others call on Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Surrendered Maoist leaders Thippiri Tirupati, alias Devuji, Malla Raji Reddy, and four others met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the State Secretariat here on Friday, official sources said.

Those present at the meeting included government advisors K Keshava Rao and Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Shivdhar Reddy, ADG (Intelligence) Vijay Kumar, and SIB IG Sumathi, an official release said.

Pulluri Prasad Rao (@Chandranna), Pothula Kalpana (@Sujatha), Bade Chokka Rao (@Damodar), and Noone Narsimha Reddy (@Ganganna) are the other four leaders who called on the CM.

Devuji and three others surrendered before Telangana police on February 24. PTI GDK ROH