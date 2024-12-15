Surrendered Naxals reveal futility of violent movement

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), Dec 15 (PTI) The lives of Joymati Vanjan and Shankar Markade have followed a similar pattern -- tribals belonging to poor families in Chhattisgarh's remote areas, giving up studies after Class 8 and becoming dreaded Naxals carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each.

A former cadre of the CPI (Maoist), Vanjan was allegedly involved in several offensives against security forces. Markade, too, was involved in many such attacks and was allegedly part of the group that destroyed a plant of a leading corporate group in Chhattisgarh a few years ago.

Both have since given up violence, surrendered before the authorities, joined the mainstream and are now leading a normal life.

"I was involved in several attacks on security forces. I did not like it but I was forced into it. Otherwise, I would have become a victim of Naxal brutality myself," Vanjan told PTI at an event where Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with them.

She said she realised the futility of armed struggle and decided to lay down her arms.

Following her surrender, Vanjan -- who hails from the Bijapur district -- was recruited in the Chhattisgarh Police as a constable.

"I am leading a normal life but I cannot go back to my village as there is every possibility that I may be targeted by my former colleagues," she said.

Markade said life as a Naxal cadre was tough. When he joined the CPI (Maoist) as a teenager in the early 2000s, his entire village was overrun by the proscribed outfit.

"I was fed up with the bloodshed and senseless killings by the Naxals. I wanted to live a normal life and, hence, decided to surrender," he said.

States affected by Leftwing Extremism have rehabilitation schemes for surrendered Maoists.

Sukanti Mari from Malkangiri in neighbouring Odisha joined the Maoists in 2003 before laying down her arms in 2016.

"I was trained to handle various kinds of weapons, including Insas and SLR rifles. I was the bodyguard of the wife of top Naxal leader Bhaskar," she said.

Mari said she gave up arms and surrendered after her husband, who was also a Naxal cadre, was killed in a police encounter.

Sushila, another surrendered Maoist, said her family was warned by the extremists of serious consequences if at least one member did not join them.

"I had no option. But when I got the chance to surrender, I left them and came back to live a peaceful life," she said.

Bima Sodi, also from Malkangiri, is now a home guard in Odisha with a monthly salary of Rs 18,000.

"I was a local commander, heading a team of 12 Naxals. I was a CPI (Maoist) cadre for about eight years. I was never happy there," he said.

The top Maoist leaders are from Andhra Pradesh or Telangana while all lower-level cadres are local tribals, Sodi said.

"There was widespread discrimination. During attacks or encounters, only the lower-level cadres die, not the leaders. When I realised that there was no future in the violence, I surrendered," he said.

Soni Markani from Sukma in Chhattisgarh said she joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2002. "The Maoists have no future. Violence is against humanity. I gave up my arms and surrendered in 2016." Markani now works as a cook in Malkangiri and earns a monthly salary of Rs 8,500.

"At least I am happy now," she said.

Dhananjay alias Sudhir joined the banned outfit as a 15-year-old Class 10 student in 2006 before rising to become a divisional committee member.

"Since most of my friends had joined the Maoists, I also joined. Later, after seeing the Maoists destroy schools, roads, bridges, dispensaries and Anganwadi centres, I realised that it was not the place for me and decided to surrender," he said.

Dhananjay now works as a private security guard in Malkangiri. PTI ACB ACB SZM SZM