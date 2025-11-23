Surrendered ULFA(I) militant Arunodoi Asom to be kept in Assam: CM

Tezpur (Assam), Nov 23 (PTI) Top ULFA(I) insurgent Arunodoi Asom, who surrendered before security forces, will be kept in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He said the militant will be kept in custody in Tinsukia in Upper Assam.

The circumstances and other details of the surrender of Arunodoi Asom, also known as Arunodoi Dohotia, and his bodyguard have not yet been shared by officials.

Asked about Dohotia's surrender on the sidelines of a programme at Rangapara in Sonitpur district, Sarma said, "As far as I know, they won't be taken to Delhi. They will remain in Tinsukia. At the most, they will be taken to Guwahati to meet the DGP." "The Assam government does not have any plan to take them to Delhi," he added.

On peace negotiations with ULFA(I), the chief minister said it can progress only if the proscribed outfit's chief Paresh Baruah comes forward.

"Talks can happen only with Paresh Baruah. There is no point talking with someone else," he added.

The chief minister also did not elaborate on where the surrender took place.

Dohotia, a senior leader of the militant outfit, is among the accused named by the NIA in killing of Assam Police officer Bhaskar Kalita during an operation against the ULFA(I) in 2018. PTI SSG SSG ACD