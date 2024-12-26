Surrounded by villagers, UP man commits suicide at married girlfriend's house in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his married girlfriend's house in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur after they were surrounded by villagers at night, police said on Thursday.

The police have initiated a probe into the case and booked the married woman for abetment of suicide following a written complaint by the man's mother.

The deceased, identified as Shailendra Nishad from Phulwaria village in Gulriha area, allegedly had an ongoing affair with a married woman in the same locality, according to an official. On Wednesday, he visited Priti Sharma's house around 9 pm, but villagers noticed him and raised an alarm.

Panicked, Shailendra allegedly asked his girlfriend for a dupatta, locked himself in a room, and hanged himself from the ceiling fan, the official said.

The woman allegedly fled the scene after locking the house from outside, leaving Shailendra inside. Police were alerted on their emergency contact number, and on arrival at the spot, found him hanging from the fan and rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

However, Shailendra's mother Bindravati accused the woman of inviting him over and alleged foul play.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi said a case has been registered based on the mother's complaint, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 108 (abetment of suicide) against accused Priti Sharma, according to the police. Further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY