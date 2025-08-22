'Surveillance apparatus': JNU students launch sit-in against facial recognition gates at library

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Friday launched an indefinite sit-in protest at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library on the campus against the administration's move to install facial recognition entry gates, terming them a “surveillance apparatus” imposed on students.

In a statement, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) alleged that the acting librarian allowed contractors to continue the installation work despite peaceful protests, and barred students from entering the library.

“Instead of addressing the students’ genuine concerns, the official allowed the installation and even summoned Delhi Police on the campus to suppress the protesters,” the statement claimed.

According to the student groups, JNUSU president Nitish and student leader Manikant sustained injuries from glass shards while forcefully entering the premises to halt the work after both the inner and outer gates were sealed.

The JNUSU said its demands were clear — expansion of seating capacity in the library, improvement of academic infrastructure, and withdrawal of the biometric gates.

“We appeal to all the students to join us in full strength to defend our democratic rights,” Nitish said.

University officials, however, maintained that the gates were being introduced as a security measure in the wake of "derogatory, casteist and misogynist" slurs found scribbled on a library desk.

On Monday, the JNUSU filed a complaint with the chief librarian regarding the incident.

Later, the administration barred two former students from entering the campus for allegedly inscribing the derogatory slurs.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the university called the act "a serious incident" that violated JNU’s ethos of inclusion, equality, and harmony.

"Taking cognisance of the gravity of the situation, the university has taken immediate action by declaring two outsiders/ex-students out of bounds with immediate effect," the notification said.