Surveillance to be tightened on Sabarimala traditional forest route to ease pilgrim rush

Kottayam (Kerala), Nov 27 (PTI) Authorities on Thursday decided to step up surveillance on the traditional forest route to Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple as part of efforts to ease heavy crowding during the pilgrimage season.

The decision was taken at a review meeting held at the Devaswom Hall in Erumely.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan chaired the meeting.

As the model code of conduct was in force due to the local body polls, approval from the Kerala High Court was sought for holding the meeting.

According to an official release, the meeting stressed that pilgrims using the forest path must follow only the traditional route to reach Sannidhanam.

They warned that taking alternative tracks could disrupt the present arrangements.

Monitoring will be intensified at key points, including Mukkuzhi, with support from the Forest Department and the police.

For those choosing the forest route, officials said they are "allowed to come only through the traditional path".

The meeting also agreed to consider "spot booking" at Mukkuzhi for pilgrims who arrive in unavoidable circumstances. Even then, such pilgrims will be required to pass through Pampa before heading to Sannidhanam.

Pilgrims arriving before their booked date will have to wait until their allotted slot, officials added, urging devotees to travel "only on the day for which they have booked".

Security measures at Sabarimala and at all transit points will be strengthened to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The meeting called for stronger coordination among police units across all centres linked to the pilgrimage to manage crowds and prevent bottlenecks.

Preparations made by various departments in Erumely and nearby areas were also reviewed.

The Health and Food Safety Departments will jointly inspect all locations to ensure safe drinking water.

As directed by the High Court, checks will be made more stringent to ensure "no chemical kumkumam is used".

The Devaswom Board informed the meeting that mobile septage treatment units taken on temporary allocation from Kumarakom and Changanassery are being effectively used to manage waste in Erumely.

Those present included Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar, members K Raju and P D Santhosh Kumar, ADGP S Sreejith, Ernakulam Range DIG Dr Satheesh Bino, Kottayam District Collector Chetankumar Meena, District Police Chief A Shahu Hameed, Devaswom Commissioner B Sunil Kumar and Kottayam RDO Jinu Punnose.

Meanwhile, the number of devotees who have visited Sabarimala this pilgrimage season has crossed 10 lakh.

So far, a total of 1,029,451 pilgrims have had darshan this season. On Thursday, the 12th day since the pilgrimage began, 79,707 people climbed the hill by 7 pm, a Devaswom Board release said.

Despite the continuous crowds, devotees are returning from the shrine satisfied, saying they were able to have a smooth darshan thanks to the well-organised arrangements, it claimed.

Once pilgrims leave Pampa for Sannidhanam, they are able to have darshan without long waiting times, it added. PTI TGB TGB KH