Survey begins in Indore's Bhagirathpura to identify diarrhoea patients, contain outbreak

Indore (MP), Jan 3 (PTI) Authorities on Saturday launched a ‘ring survey’ in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area to contain the diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water with early identification of patients and treatment.

Civic teams visited 5,079 houses during the day and screened 25,395 people. As many as 65 patients with mild symptoms were found and given primary treatment, said a health department official.

The objective of the ring survey is to understand the source, nature and spread of the disease by studying people living around affected patients, he said.

Health checks are being carried out in 50 houses surrounding each ‘hotspot’—homes reporting a higher number of diarrhoea cases—in Bhagirathpura, officials said.

As many as 16 teams, comprising medical and nursing officers, ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and volunteers from non-governmental organisations, are conducting the survey.

At least 15 patients were referred to outpatient departments of hospitals and health centres.

A total of 354 patients have been hospitalised so far following the diarrhoea outbreak in Bhagirathpura, of whom 205 were discharged after recovery while 149 patients are undergoing treatment, including 20 in intensive care units.

The administration has confirmed six deaths so far due to the diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, however, had claimed on Friday that he had information about 10 deaths linked to the outbreak.

