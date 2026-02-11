Survey completed to extended rail connectivity to Chardham: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A new rail line project, Rishikesh-Karnaprayag, has been sanctioned to provide rail connectivity to Chardham and survey has been completed to extended the rail connectivity to Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, the government told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a question asked by BJP MPs Anil Baluni and Ajay Bhatt, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said three new lines covering total length of 216 km costing Rs 40,384 crore in Uttarakhand have been sanctioned, out of which 16 km length has been commissioned and an expenditure of Rs 19,898 crore has been incurred upto March, 2025.

"To provide rail connectivity to Chardham, Rishikesh-Karnaprayag new rail line project (125 km) has been sanctioned," the minister said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

"To further extend the rail connectivity to Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, survey has been completed. However, the project alignment lies near the main Central thrust of Himalayas which is highly seismically active," he said.

Vaishnaw said the project alignment passes through Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudrapryag and Chamoli Districts of Uttarakhand and will provide rail connectivity to Devprayag and Karnaprayag religious and tourist spots with Rishikesh and the national capital "The alignment of the project predominantly passes through tunnels. The project involves construction of 16 Main line tunnels of 104 km length and 12 Escape tunnels of about 98 km length. So far, main line tunnels of 99 km length and 9 Escape Tunnels of over 94 km length have been completed," he said.

Vaishnaw said, "So far, main line tunnels of 99 km length and 9 Escape Tunnels of over 94 km have been completed." “The project also involves construction of 19 important/major bridges. Eight out of 19 important/major bridges have also been completed. Works in balance bridges have also been taken up,” he added. PTI PK JP NB