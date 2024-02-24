Survey finds 537 undernourished children in Raigad district

Alibag (Maha), Feb 24 (PTI) As many as 537 undernourished children were found in Maharashtra's Raigad district in a recent survey of government-run pre-primary schools, a senior official said on Saturday.

The survey, carried out by the health department and tribal welfare department, covered 3,098 `Anganwadi' schools across 15 talukas of the district, said Dr Bharat Bastewad, CEO of Raigad Zilla Parishad in a release here.

The district shares border with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Of the 537, as many as 88 children were found in the "high range" of undernourishment, the release added. PTI COR KRK