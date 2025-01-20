Survey for housing scheme PMAY-Rural to begin in Odisha on January 24: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (PTI) Survey to identify beneficiaries for housing scheme PM Awas Yojana-Rural will start in Odisha on January 24, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Naik said the survey is likely to be completed in two months.

"Eligible persons can also apply to get a house under PMAY. They can apply in both online and offline mode. A portal would also be launched for this purpose," he said.

Naik appealed to the poor people living in kutcha houses to apply for a house under the scheme.

"About 18 lakh new beneficiaries are expected in the state. However, the number may increase to 20-22 lakh," he said.

"No proper list of eligible families for rural housing schemes was prepared in the past. So, we are conducting the survey to identify all eligible beneficiaries without any discrimination," he added.

The minister said that PMAY guidelines have also been relaxed to include the maximum number of households under the scheme.

"Now, families owning two-wheelers and refrigerators, and earning up to Rs 15,000 per month can avail benefit of the rural housing scheme," he said.

Naik said families, whose houses were damaged in fire mishaps, elephant attacks or other natural disasters, will be covered under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana.

"If any eligible household is left out during the survey for PMAY, it will be included in the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana," he said.

The Union cabinet, in August 2024, approved the construction of two crore houses under PMAY-Rural over the next five years, till 2029. Under the scheme, the assistance is shared between the Centre and the state in the ratio of 60:40. PTI BBM BBM SOM