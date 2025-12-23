Survey of fishermen in proposed Vadhvan Port area crucial: officials

Palghar, Dec 23 (PTI) A comprehensive survey of fishermen in the proposed Vadhvan Port area in Palghar district, Maharashtra, is essential from social, economic, and livelihood perspectives, a senior official said on Tuesday.

A high-level meeting was held under the district collector, Indu Rani Jakhar, to discuss the need, scope, and policy framework for conducting a scientific survey of fishermen likely to be affected by the project, according to an official release.

"The survey is crucial for accurately recording the actual situation of fishermen, their traditional rights, the impact on their livelihoods and for guiding future policy decisions," Jakhar stated.

Officials of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority provided information about the preliminary survey already undertaken and outlined the proposed survey process. The release stated that fishermen’s representatives emphasised the need for transparency and inclusiveness in the exercise.

The Rs 76,200-crore greenfield project is being developed in two phases by Vadhvan Port Project Ltd (VPPL). The port will comprise nine container terminals, each 1,000 metres long, four multipurpose berths, including the coastal berth, four liquid cargo berths, a Ro-Ro berth, and a coast guard berth. PTI COR NSK