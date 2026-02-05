Survey of mosque imams unnecessary: J-K CM Abdullah

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday questioned the necessity of profiling mosques, madrassas and people associated with their management in Kashmir, saying such an exercise was unwarranted and raised serious concerns about the intent of the police.

The exercise was initiated last month following the busting of the 'white collar' terror module last year.

Replying to a debate on the motion of thanks to the lieutenant governor's address in the assembly, Abdullah said, "Why is there a need to survey mosque imams? This should not have been done at all." He said the Union government must clearly explain the purpose behind such a move.

Summoning people to police stations for questioning merely for writing about the issue created the impression that the authorities themselves were unsure of the steps they were taking, the chief minister said.

Pointing to the freedom of expression granted by the Constitution, Abdullah said that calling writers or commentators to police stations for questioning over reportage or opinion on the issue would only deepen apprehensions.

In January, Jammu and Kashmir Police started profiling mosques, madrasas, and their management across the Kashmir Valley. The exercise drew criticism after journalists in Srinagar reported being summoned for questioning over the coverage.

Referring to the issue of reservation, the chief minister said his government did whatever was within its capacity to fulfil its promise.

"The cabinet sub-committee submitted its report within the stipulated period. The report was examined by the government, following which a Cabinet note was prepared. The Council of Ministers discussed and approved the proposal before forwarding it to the lieutenant governor.

"We completed our work. The lieutenant governor has now forwarded the matter to the Home Minister for further reference," he said.

Reservation has become a major issue in Jammu and Kashmir following the central government’s decision to add more communities to the reserved category and expand quotas in the Union Territory over the past five years.

There have been growing objections to the Centre's move to raise the reservation quota to 70 per cent in the Union Territory, following a 2024 announcement introducing a separate 10 per cent reservation for Paharis and other tribes and increasing the OBC quota to eight per cent.

Taking aim at critics and protestors, including PDP and Peoples Conference legislators, the chief minister said they were silent when the new reservations were announced, fearing electoral losses.

"The people who keep chasing us shouting 'reservation, reservation, reservation', proudly staging protests outside my house -- well, why don’t you go and stand outside the house of the (Union) home minister? At least raise a slogan or two. Then I will also believe that they are courageous people.

"If nothing else, the home minister is coming here, and there is a meeting the day after tomorrow. Take time, carry a memorandum, and meet the (Union) home minister. Tell him to take up the reservation case that has been referred to him. Holding us accountable is very easy. Blaming us is very easy. We have done our job," he said.