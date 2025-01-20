Survey to be undertaken to trace illegal Bangladeshis in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Monday said a survey will be undertaken with the help of district, civic authorities and police to trace illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Talking to reporters here, Shirsat, who is the guardian minister of the district, said the authorities will track down Bangladeshis who have obtained Aadhaar cards, voter IDs and other documents illegally, and action will be taken against them.

"A meeting will be held next week with the police commissioner, superintendent of police, municipal commissioner and district collector, and a survey will be conducted to find such (Bangladeshi) citizens," he said.

Asked about the stay on the appointment of guardian ministers for Raigad and Nashik, Shirsat said some ministers were unhappy with these allocations, and they complained to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The chief minister, who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, will return on January 22 and take a decision.

Shirsat also dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's claim about a rift in the Shiv Sena.

He said, "Raut makes such statements to grab headlines. All Shiv Sena MLAs are united. This is an attempt to create a rift among us. We don't give him (Raut) importance." PTI AW ARU