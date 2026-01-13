Survey underway on 'encroachment' over government pond in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) The district administration on Tuesday initiated a detailed land survey of alleged illegal encroachments over a government pond in Sarai Tareen area of Sambhal, officials said.

The action was initiated in Wajidpur Sarai locality under Sambhal tehsil, where around 40 houses are suspected to have been built on pond land.

A 25-member revenue team, along with police personnel from five police stations, has been deployed at the site, officials said.

Naib Tehsildar Deepak Jurel, who is leading the exercise, said complaints were received regarding illegal occupation of pond land recorded as Gata number 332.

"The total area of the pond is around 3,320 square metres, nearly five bighas. A detailed measurement is being conducted by revenue officials, including lekhpals and kanungos," he said.

Jurel said that after completion of the survey, notices under Section 67 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code would be issued to the occupants, who would be given an opportunity to present their case before the court.

"Further action will be taken only after due legal process and eviction orders," he added.

Local resident Mohammad Imran Qureshi claimed that the settlement was over a century old and said residents disputed the classification of the land.

"According to old records, this area falls under Mauja Ghughavali. Our ancestors lived and died here. There is now a dispute between older records and new complaints," he said.

Officials said the survey near Wajidpur Sarai Road is part of the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the district and that further legal action would follow based on the findings. PTI COR KIS DV DV